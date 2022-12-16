Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The concerns over a potential global recession influenced investors.

BSE Sensex fell 461.22 points or 0.75% to close at 61,337.81. NSE Nifty declined 145.90 points, or 0.79%to end at 18,269. About 1391 shares have advanced, 2026 shares declined, and 125 shares remained unchanged in the markets.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel. Top losers in the market were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, M&M, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and BPCL. All the sectoral indices ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 1% each.