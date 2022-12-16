The United States makes thousands of documents related to John F Kennedy assassination public

The United States made hundreds of documents relating to the killing of John F. Kennedy public on Thursday, December 15. 13,173 records, according to the National Archives, entered the public domain.

With this, 97% of the Kennedy records, according to the Archives, are open to the public. Thousands of documents continue to be withheld by the White House due to national security concerns.

John F. Kennedy, a former US president, was killed on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine sharpshooter, was found to have carried out the murder by the Warren Commission, which looked into the assassination. According to the commission, Oswald acted alone.

The official finding hasn’t done much to put an end to conspiracy ideas, though, throughout the years. These theories say that a more sinister plot was behind Kennedy’s murder.

President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that a ‘limited’ number of documents would continue to be held back at the request of unspecified ‘agencies.’

Previous requests to withhold documents have come from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.