UN women’s commission votes Iran ‘OUT’; UN council Report

The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted on Wednesday to expel Iran from the organization’s leading global arm fighting for gender equality due to its systematic violations of women’s and girls’ rights. The United States hailed the decision as ‘historic,’ while Iran claimed it was based on ‘fabricated allegations’.

Iran’s continued savage crackdown on peaceful demonstrators who came to the streets in September following the murder of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police served as the impetus for the U.S.-sponsored resolution.

Human Rights Activists in Iran estimate that since the protests started, at least 488 people have died, while the government has jailed another 18,200 people. A vote of 29-8 with 16 abstentions was required in the 54-member ECOSOC council in order to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remaining 2022–2026 period.

Footballer in danger

Iran’s Amir Nasr-Azadani, a football player, is in risk of being put to death. According to a news source in Iran, the country’s judiciary system intends to hang him for the capital offence of ‘moharebeh,’ which translates to ‘waging war against God’ and carries a death penalty.