Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed in house collapse following a cylinder blast

According to police officials, a woman died and three other persons were buried under a house that collapsed in the Jangambadi neighbourhood of Dashashwamedh as a result of a suspected cylinder bomb.

Baby Verma has been named as the victim.

‘Four persons were buried as a result of the roof of two rooms collapsing in the residence, which had four rooms. Due to the fall, a woman named Baby Verma passed away’ said S Rajalingam, the district magistrate for Varanasi.

‘The walls and roofs of the rooms fell in the house at around 9.15 a.m. after a loud noise. The neighbours emerged from the home as soon as they heard the loud explosion. The house’s roof was removed when the neighbours arrived. The family members were discovered to be buried beneath the wreckage. Following this, people began to cry out for assistance and called the police’ said S Rajalingam, the district magistrate for Varanasi.