25 Arrested; 17 Women Rescued From Specially-Built Cavity Inside a Mumbai Bar

Several women were rescued from a specially constructed cavity during a raid on a restaurant/bar in Mumbai’s Dahisar neighbourhood on Saturday, said a police official. Other women were discovered dancing.

Six restaurant employees, including the manager, and 19 diners were detained during the Friday raid, said a Dahisar police spokesman.

‘Four women were on the dance floor when we arrived, but 17 were hiding in a recess that had been designed to fool police during such raids. They were saved and given permission to depart,’ said he.

Due to how the women were concealed in the cavities and other obscenity-related offences, the defendants have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).