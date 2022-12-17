A train ticket in India can cost over 19 lakh rupees; Angry Desi reacts!

Most of us have taken Indian trains at some point. Everybody has recollections of travelling the train, including the overall hubbub, our parents bringing us food and snacks in the midst of the trip, and a host of other things. Although many people are familiar with this, have you ever pondered what it’s like to ride a luxury train in India? Let us introduce you to the Maharajas’ express if this seems appealing to you.

According to Maharajas’ Express’s official website, ‘The Maharajas’ Express recreates that special experience for its passengers. Anyone would be interested in the chance to ride in this one-of-a-kind train, enjoy the services of amiable butlers, and see India’s most magnificent tourist destinations in all their splendour’.

For a seven-day trip on this train, a traveller may select from one of four routes. The four trips available are The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendor, and The Heritage of India. Instagram user @kushagratayal provided an interior shot of the train so you can see what it looks like from inside.

The entrance of the suite room of the Maharajas’ Express is shown being opened by a butler as the film begins. A coach-sized space, the room is almost as large. It has a dining room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom with a shower. This is said to cost more than 19 lacs, according to the blogger.

Nearly two weeks ago, this video was posted. It has received countless likes and comments since it was uploaded, totaling 57,000. The price of this railway ticket did not excite many internet users. You could choose a flight and stay in a 7-star hotel instead of spending 19 lakhs on this, someone said on Instagram. Another author said, ‘It’s stunning and wonderful. This, however, appears to be approximately 19 lakh. That also for a train when you can fly in comfort for that amount of money,’ a third person said.