Anil Deshmukh, a former minister for Maharashtra, was granted bail; the CBI has appealed to the Supreme Court.

Anil Deshmukh, a former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader, was granted bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, appealed this decision to the Supreme Court. Anil Deshmukh was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court after being charged with extortion. This week, his release is planned.

On December 12, the Bombay High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice MS Karnik approved his release on bail in exchange for a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and his passport.

Since November of last year, Deshmukh has been detained at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The high court granted the CBI ten days to submit an application with the Supreme Court after ordering Deshmukh’s release.

For ten days, the high court postponed the implementation of its directive so that the CBI may petition the Supreme Court.