Avinash Bhosle, a businessman from Pune, has his son released in a money laundering case

The son of Pune businessman Avinash Bhosle has been freed from a case brought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Ara Properties case by a special PMLA court in Mumbai. In addition to Bhosle.

Ara Properties, represented by Amit Bhosale, Ravindra Shinde, and Ramsita Bhuvaneshwari, had submitted requests for discharge while asserting that the scheduled offence had been resolved by the investigating agency, first through a ‘C’ summary report submitted on August 16, 2016, and then through a ‘B’ final summary report submitted on October 19, 2016, which was approved by the court.

When the criminal case was brought because of a factual error and is neither true nor untrue, or when the complaint is of a civil nature, a C-summary is filed. A B-summary is presented, and the purported facts are blatantly untrue.

The police inquiry was finished, according to Special Judge MG Deshpande’s statement in bodies B and C Summary. In the previous offence, investigators found that the complainant Rajesh Bajaj had kept quiet about having a plea in the Bombay High Court rejected.

As a result, the investigating officer in the predicate offence came to the conclusion that the accusations stated in the FIR were purposefully false and that no case had been made against the accused. The judge stated, ‘This is a very crucial aspect.’