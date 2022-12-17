India Meteorological Department predicts cold wave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave conditions in isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, western parts of Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next 4 days. The national weather agency also updated a gradual fall in the minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius is likely over many parts of interior Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and south Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days.

Also Read: 3 killed, 4 injured in car accident

IMD also informed that the deep depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea has weakened into a depression and it will move nearly westwards and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea during December 17-19.