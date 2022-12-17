Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in 2 days of market fall

Mumbai: Investors lost around Rs 5.78 lakh crore in the Indian equity market in last 2 days. The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in 2 straight sessions this week. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 5,78,648.39 crore to Rs 2,85,46,359.06 crore in 2 days. The weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates has weighed upon the Indian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75% to settle at 61,337.81 yesterday. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40% to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13%.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Here is the full list of winners and runners-up

On Friday, the BSE midcap gauge declined 1.44% and smallcap index dipped 0.96%. All sectoral indices ended lower, with realty falling 1.57%, followed by consumer discretionary (1.36%), industrial’s (1.32%), capital goods (1.26%), tech (1.25%), IT (1.24 per cent) and auto (1.13%).

Dr Reddy’s emerged as the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, declining 3.62%, followed by M&M, Asian Paints, TCS, SBI and Titan. HDFC Bank, HUL, Nestle and Tata Steel ended with gains. A total of 2,213 firms declined, while 1,344 advanced and 105 remained unchanged.