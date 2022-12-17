‘Mankind’s best invention ‘: YouTuber get attracted to this at Qatar World Cup

Doha: When asked what is the best tool ever invented by man, there will be several answers. But now Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic has discovered mankind’s ever best invention at the Qatar FIFA World Cup.

David Vujanic says handheld toilet jet spray is mankind’s ever best invention. He claims that this is very useful and also wondered why people in western countries were not using them.

‘Been using the toilet bum shower thing in Qatar for a month… I’m shocked that we only use toilet paper in the United Kingdom and Europe. This is the best thing ever, man,’ tweeted David Vujanic.

‘I’ve used a bidet in France; it’s decent but it’s too big. This is a simple high-pressure shower head that is more functional and easily adaptable. I will be investing when I get back to London. My bum is very thankful,’ he added in the comments section of the tweet. ‘I want this image printed on a T-shirt… I am now the self-proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group. “Bum shower fanatics, let’s go! ’ he then said in another tweet.

Bidet showers, also known as commode showers or toilet jet sprays, are popular in Asian countries, particularly in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is uncommon in Western countries.

His tweets have gone viral on social media. More than 78,000 people liked the tweet, and over 1,000 retweeted it. Here are some replies to his popular tweets.

