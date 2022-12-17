New study in New Zealand finds it’s raining microplastics

Numerous investigations conducted recently by scientists and researchers have revealed the presence of microplastics almost everywhere, including in food, the ocean, drinking water, and even inside the human body, including the blood, lungs, and other organs.

A recent study from New Zealand discovered that microplastic has been falling from the sky.

This ‘mist of plastic’ is present every day but is invisible to the unaided eye, has no taste or smell, but it may be more dangerous than one may imagine.

A study released earlier this week in the journal Environmental Science & Technology discovered that in 2020, Auckland, New Zealand, received 74 metric tonnes of microplastic rain.

To put this into perspective, the aforementioned amount of microplastics is equal to at least three million plastic bottles. The study also found that on average nearly 5000 microplastic particles settle daily on every square metre of the city’s rooftop.

Microplastic has been defined as tiny chunks of less than five millimetres long pieces of plastic and microfibres from clothes which get caught in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Previous studies have also confirmed the worst fears that microplastics are being carried all around the world including remote areas such as Antarctica where, earlier this year, microplastics were found in the fresh snowfall.