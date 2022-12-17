‘This Isn’t Nehru’s India’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘War’ With China alarms BJP

NEW DELHI: In retaliation for Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that India is disregarding China’s threat of war, the BJP accused him on Friday of attempting to demoralise the military and made fun of his great-grandfather, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Speaking to media earlier in the day at a stopover on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Gandhi claimed that China is getting ready for war and that the Indian government is ignoring the threat and sleeping on it.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore responded to the remark with the following statement: ‘China should be close by, according to Rahul Gandhi. As of the now, he and China are so close that he is aware of their intentions. Rahul Gandhi has made remarks concerning Indian border regions and security during his yatra to sow discord throughout the nation and sap the morale of Indian military. He lost 37,242 square kilometres to China while he slept, so this is not the India of his great-grandfather Nehru ‘,he told a news conference in New Delhi, referring to the 1962 war between India and China.

In an effort to ‘re-launch’ himself, he said Mr. Gandhi shouldn’t make ‘irresponsible statements concerning national security’. Mr. Rathore claimed that since Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather had lost land to China, ‘he thinks there should be proximity with China, and he has created such relationship with China that he understands what China would do’. Attacking the Congress with over the Sonia Gandhi-led Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Mr Rathore alleged, ‘It was on the payrolls of the Communist Party of China. Congress party signed an agreement with the Communist Party of China.’

Former Union Minister Mr. Rathore asserted that there were multiple Chinese violations under the UPA administration at the Center, which was run by the Congress. Whereas, after the Narendra Modi administration took office in 2014, investment on border infrastructure has increased by a factor of three. He said that the nation is now vigilantly defending its borders and territories.

Mr. Gandhi stated earlier in the day, ‘China’s threat is extremely obvious to me. For the past two to three years, I have been quite explicit about this, but the government is attempting to ignore and conceal it. It is impossible to ignore or conceal this menace. According to their ongoing full assault planning in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian administration is dozing off’.

‘The Chinese government is preparing, despite the fact that it does not want to hear this. War preparations are underway. It is for war rather than incursion. They are getting ready for battle if you see their weaponry and behaviour. Our administration conceals this and refuses to recognise it, ‘ said the former head of Congress. He claimed that the Narendra Modi administration ‘does event-based work” and “does not work strategically,’ which is why this is taking place.

