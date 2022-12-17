Watch the ‘FIFA World Cup’ final live for free; Details inside!

The Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina will be free to watch, news channel beIN SPORTS said on Friday. Fans may watch the action on beIN Sports’ free-to-air channel and on the company’s official YouTube website, the company announced in a tweet.

Arabic coverage will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Mecca time on beIN SPORTS MAX 1 and the official beIN channel on YouTube. One of the most watched sporting events in history is set to take place on Sunday when a team vying for a third World Cup triumph, Argentina, takes against a team aiming to win their first title since 1990, France.

‘The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 championship game on Sunday will be a historic moment for football, the Arab World, and beIN’, according to Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN Mena. ‘Since so many people want to see it, we are committed to making sure it is accessible to them all’.

Arabic coverage will begin at 8am Makkah time (Makkah time) on beIN SPORTS MAX 1, the company’s free-to-air channel, and on beIN SPORTS YouTube, with a series of shows and countdowns, followed by an in-studio build-up from 4pm to 2am Makkah time (Makkah time) the following day. The final match will begin at 6pm inside the iconic Lusail stadium.

‘With billions of viewers thus far, we can confidently state that we have delivered on our promise to offer an unmatched watching experience to football fans around the area when we began this competition. Now that there are just two games left, we are on track to conclude the tournament in the same manner that we did, and we can’t wait to see and broadcast history being made’.