Actor-politician Kamal Hasan to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Dec 24 in Delhi

New Delhi: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan is scheduled to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi. The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Several other film stars such as Pooja Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Riya Sen also participated in the yatra. On Sunday, Yatra’s Rajasthan leg resumed from Kalakho in Dausa, and the foot march is scheduled to take a break at the Sikandra Police Station. Resuming the Padyatra again from the Tollgate at 3:30 pm, the Yatra reached Bandikui, Dausa.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also believed to soon be reaching Dausa and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 102nd Day. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed. Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged ‘divisive politics in the country’. So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.