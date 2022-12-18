Goalkeeper Martinez criticises Mbappe for his remarks on South American teams in world cup.

Prior to the World Cup final, France sensation Kylian Mbappe received harsh criticism from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for saying that European football is more advanced than South American football. Argentina will play France in the World Cup final for a place in history, seven months after Mbappe stated that South American football was ‘less sophisticated’ than that played in Europe.

Mbappe had added, ‘The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, like, for example, the Nations League.’

‘Unlike Brazil and Argentina, who do not have this degree of readiness in South America, we are ready when we come at the World Cup. As in Europe, football is not as developed. Due to this, at the most recent World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who wins’

When questioned about Mbappe’s remarks, Martinez responded frankly, ‘He doesn’t know enough about football.’

‘He did not perform in South America. If you don’t have this experience, it might be best to avoid discussing it. But it makes no difference. We are known for being a fantastic team.’

Martinez isn’t the only Argentine to disagree with Mbappe’s assessment; Lionel Messi also pointed to the difficulty of playing in South America as a reason.

In Spain, ‘we discussed that a lot,’ Messi said in a previous interview with TyC Sports.