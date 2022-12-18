In Kolkata, mother, son detained for drugging and raping young girl

In connection with the alleged rape of a girl a few months ago, a woman and her son were detained on Saturday in the Haridevpur area of Kolkata, according to the police.

After the survivor filed a complaint, the police detained the mother-son team and booked them under the Pocso Act.

The girl was enrolled in a beautician course with the woman, according to the FIR. In October, she accepted an invitation to their home where she allegedly consumed food laced with drugs. The officer claimed that the accused son repeatedly raped the girl after she lost consciousness.

‘The survivor was initially scared of approaching the police for justice. But later, with encouragement from her friends, she lodged the FIR. The mother-son duo was arrested and further investigation is underway,’ he added.