Messi scrips history: Argentina becomes world champions after 36 years

After a tense 3-3 deadlock after extra time, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the World Cup on Sunday. Argentina won their first global championship since 1986 and third overall after goaltender Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni missed the target.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the span of two minutes, including a penalty kick in the 80th minute, to help France rally from two goals behind to tie the game over the course of 90 minutes. After Argentina’s Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot to give his country a 3-2 lead in the 109th minute, the France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute.

Messi’s successful conversion of a 23rd-minute penalty gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the opening period. Messi was making his record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance. Through a brilliant four-pass counterattack, they scored again. Alexis MacAllister’s cutback found Angel Di Maria, who finished well.