Pre-bookings of 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range begins in India

Mumbai: The pre-bookings of the 2023 Street Triple 765 Range has began in India. The bike can be pre-booked across all Triumph dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The motorcycle will launch in March 2023 in the Indian market and deliveries will begin from April next year on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bike is offered in three variants – R, RS and Moto2. It is powered by 765cc engine which delivers 120hp and 80Nm torque. The the R variant now featuring 4 ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The RS and Moto2 bikes have an additional Track mode.