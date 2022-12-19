Attack at Hyderabad’s AIMIM corporator’s office results in one fatality

Attackers killed a man at the Hyderabad office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Syed Murtuza Anas was attacked with a knife by a group of unidentified people who broke into AIMIM Lalita Bagh Corporator Azam Shareef’s office in the Moinpura area.

The victim later died from his injuries after being taken to Owaisi Hospital in a bleeding condition. The victim was the nephew of Corporal Azam Shareef.

A short time after the incident was reported, the police started an investigation. More information on the case are awaited.