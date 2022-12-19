FIFA World Cup 2022: Here is the total budget and revenue that FIFA earned

Doha: The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar ended yesterday. A total of 32 teams divided across 8 groups of 4 teams each participated in the mega football event. In the title clash, Argentina defeated defending champions France in a penalty shootout.

FIFA, the world’s highest governing body of football had fetched about $7.5 billion through commercial deals. This is $1 billion higher than what it had earned during the Russia World Cup in 2018.

FIFA mainly earns from 5 categories — television broadcasting rights; marketing rights; hospitality rights and ticket sales; licensing rights; and other revenue. Television broadcasting rights is the largest contributor with an overall share of 56% in the total earnings, followed by marketing rights at 29%. The rest accounted for 15% of the total 2022 revenue budget.

According to the FIFA website, the revenue target for television broadcasting rights was $2.64 billion during the 2022 football world cup. The total budget for marketing rights sales was $1.35 million. The licensing rights budget was $140 million for the year. The total ticket revenue is estimated to be about $1 billion.