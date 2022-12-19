‘Google broke a record last night’; Not just Messi and Mbappe!

NEW DELHI: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, tweeted this morning that the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France had the ‘biggest ever traffic in 25 years’ for the search engine. He added that ‘it seemed like the entire world was looking for one thing!’

Argentina, driven by Lionel Messi, defeated France in a thrilling match yesterday night at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. After French forward Kylian Mbappe led his team’s incredible comeback with two goals in a row, the game, which Argentina had taken an early lead in, came to life. The two teams were knotted 3-3 after a tight extra period that ensued. Only a penalty shootout, in which Argentina narrowly defeated the French team, could settle the game.

The top social media trends yesterday night were Messi, Mbappe, and the FIFA World Cup final as fans followed the game and looked for details on the players and teams. The enormous excitement around the World Cup of Football was partly fueled by the outdoor sports’ comeback to the forefront following a hiatus of two years.

Despite India not participating, there was a lot of interest in the World Cup of football as viewers around the nation stayed glued to their televisions throughout the competition to support their favourite players and teams. In fact, the ‘Year in Search 2022’ report from Google, which was published earlier this month, found that the FIFA World Cup was the third most searched topic in India.