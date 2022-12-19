India, Sri Lanka to start ferry service between Puducherry, Kankesanthurai

Chennai: India and Sri Lanka will launch ferry service connecting Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district with Puducherry in India. The passenger ferry service will begin from next month. This was announced by Sri Lanka’s Ports and Shipping minister Nimal Siripala.

India has given consent for the service. Ferry service connecting cities in South India with Trincomalee and Colombo in Sri Lanka will be launched soon. These services will boost tourism sector in both the countries.

Also Read: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to replace prime minister Pedro Angulo as part of reshuffling of her Cabinet

‘A large number of Indian citizens are engaged in business activities in the Jaffna Peninsula. With such engagement, the new service is expected to generate a large portion of foreign revenue. It will also be of immense convenience for Buddhist pilgrims to India,’ said Nimal Siripala.

The vessels under the new service will carry 300 to 400 passengers. It will take the vessels about three and half hours to cover the distance. Ferry owners suggested that they would have to charge $60 (RS 5000) per passenger for a single journey and that each passenger could carry up to 100 kg of luggage.