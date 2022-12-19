James Cameron’s sci-fi film ‘Avatar 2’ opens with $53 million from 4,202 locations on its opening day

The 2009 debut of James Cameron’s science fiction movie ‘Avatar’ in theatres broke all previous box office records. The movie that debuted the magnificent world of Pandora is still among the most successful ones.

Cameron comes back with a sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ten years later. A movie with a big budget was produced using more sophisticated technology, making it more impressive and beautiful to look at.

The movie is currently in theatres and is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers, who are applauding Cameron’s latest visual masterpiece and declaring that the wait was well worth it.

Variety reports that the movie made $53 million in its first weekend from 4,202 locations, $17 million of which came from previews on Thursday.

However, the film has grossed $127.1 million from the overseas market.

The sequel’s $77 million domestic debut is far more than the first ‘Avatar,’ which landed in theatres in December 2009 and earned $26.7 million.

The film went on to make history and is still one of the top-grossing films of all time with more than $2 billion in earnings.