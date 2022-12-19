Journalist Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post barred from Twitter

Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post was the most recent journalist to be banned from Twitter after a wave of suspensions by CEO Elon Musk.

Lorenz revealed that she and Post technology reporter Drew Harwell were researching Musk for a piece. Earlier in the week, she had made an effort to contact the business tycoon, but her messages had gone unanswered.

She tried again on Saturday, tagging Musk in a tweet and requesting an interview. The subject was not fully described in the tweet.

When Lorenz went back later on Saturday to see whether there had been a response on Twitter, she discovered that her account had been ‘permanently suspended.’

‘I won’t say I didn’t anticipate it,’ Lorenz said in a phone interview early Sunday with The Associated Press. She said she wasn’t given a specific reason for the ban.

Last week, Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists, including writers for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other organisations, who cover the social media network and Elon Musk.

Many of those accounts were recovered when Musk conducted an online survey.