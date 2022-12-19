National Commission for Protection of Child Rights summons BYJU’s CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations of malpractice

The CEO of BYJU, Byju Raveendran, has been summoned by India’s highest court for the protection of children’s rights, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), following claims of malpractice involving ‘hard marketing and mis-selling’ its courses to students.

Raveendran must personally appear before the commission on December 23.

According to sources, the summons is based on press accounts of BYJU’s sales team engaging in unethical behaviour to persuade parents to purchase courses for their kids.

The NCPCR claimed in a statement that it had ‘found a news story where it was pointed out that the sales team of BYJU’S is engaging in misconduct to persuade parents to acquire their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy.’

The report also alleged that the company has even been actively tricking its customers to enter loan-based agreements for non-refundable courses.

Many parents have raised complaints against the practice however BYJU didn’t take any action.