North Korea completes ‘final-stage test’ of its first military reconnaissance satellite

Pyongyang: North Korea conducted a ‘final-stage test’, on Sunday, for the development of a spy satellite, the first military reconnaissance satellite, according to Korean Central News Agency. The spokesperson for the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said that the test was conducted primarily for evaluating the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system.

This test also verified photography control command and attitude control command for various kinds of cameras in the optimum environment simulating space environment after the high-angle launch of a test-piece satellite into the altitude of 500km with one panchromatic camera for 20m resolution test, two multispectral cameras, video transmitter and transmitters and receivers of several bands, control devices, and batteries, the spokesperson said.

The test confirmed the important technical indices including the technology of camera operation in the space environment, data processing and transmission capability of communication devices, and the tracking and controlling the accuracy of the ground control system, according to KCNA.

The NADA announced that it would finish the preparations for the spy satellite by April 2023. This statement came after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it had detected the launches from the Tongchang-RI area, North Pyongan Province between 11:13 am and 12:05 pm (local time).

Pyongyang’s latest missile launch comes a month after it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) believed to be capable of reaching the whole of the continental US, according to Yonhap news agency. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired at steep angles and flew around 500 kilometers. The JCS said that the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States have been carrying out an analysis for other details with regard to North Korea’s recent missile activities.