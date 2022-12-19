On Chandauli route in UP, Indian Railways to install automatic block signalling system

The Indian Railways will install the automatic block signalling system on the Chandauli route in Uttar Pradesh, which could simplify train operations.

One of the biggest rail networks in the world is that of Indian Railways. In the nation, more than 12,000 trains operate. Indian Railways continually uses cutting-edge methods and makes technical adjustments in order to operate these trains safely and on time. The railways are creating an automatic block system in this sequence that will be installed at every station.

Out of the 494 stations that make up the East Central Railway (ECR), 162 have already been fitted with the modern electronic signal interlocking system in connection with the use of modern technology. Other stations along this route are also getting automatic block signalling systems installed. This system will enable the East Central Railway to run more trains while increasing line capacity on its current high-density routes.

As part of ‘Mission Raftaar,’ this system is currently being installed in many East Central Railway railway sections. The block system is currently run the traditional system at these stations.