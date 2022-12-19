Realme launches Realme V23i: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched Realme V23i in China. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme V23i is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Far Mountain Blue and Jade Black (translated) colours.

Also Read: Boat launches Stream Edition earphones and headphones in India: Details

The new smartphone is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which supports 5G connectivity. The device features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. The Realme V23i packs a 5,000mAh battery with unspecified wired charging support.