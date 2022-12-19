Setback for CM Eknath Shinde in Nagpur land case at Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court issued an order questioning the decision made by the former minister of the MVA government to order the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give over 4.5 acres of land intended for slum dwellers to private individuals despite the case being under appeal. This was a significant setback for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, Shinde made the choice while serving as the urban development minister for the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray.

In April 2021, Shinde gave away 5 acres of government land to as many as 16 builders. The Maharashtra government has been asked to submit its response, and the court has ordered authorities to maintain the status quo.

The case has been set for hearing on January 4, 2023, by the court. The decision was contested on the grounds that Shinde had issued the orders while a court case involving the land was ongoing. For land that is worth more than Rs 83 crores, it is alleged that the NIT received less than Rs 2 crore.