Temperature drops to 6 degrees Celsius as fog covers Delhi-NCR

On Monday, Delhi residents awoke to a foggy morning that made it difficult to see and caused problems for commuters. Today was expected to have moderate fog, according to the weather service.

The area around Akshardham Temple along National Highway-24 was completely obscured by fog. Fog could be seen not only in Delhi but also in the NCR area. Today, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was also covered in a thick layer of fog.

A cold wave hit Delhi-NCR after unseasonably warm December days, with the minimum temperature falling to six degrees Celsius. Delhi’s ITO, Kashmiri Gate, Mayur Vihar, and Geeta Colony areas all experienced dense fog.

Delhi will experience a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In the morning, the visibility was 800 metres.

The weather forecast department predicted that the temperature will stay the same over the next few days and that Delhi will experience some shallow fog this week.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index(AQI) increased. Anand Vihar, an area in Delhi, had an AQI of 450, which is considered severe.