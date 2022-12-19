These motorcycles to become expensive from January

Mumbai: The Indian subsidiary of Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati has decided to hike the prices of its entire range of motorcycles in the country. The increased prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

Ducati India informed that the revised prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official Ducati dealerships across India in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The price hike is announced due to increase in commodity prices, rising costs related to raw material, production and logistics. Ducati may hike the prices by 2-3%.

Earlier several car makers in India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor have announced price hikes on a range of models from January.