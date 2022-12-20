Actress Amber Heard has finally settled her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp have reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit, putting an end to one of Hollywood’s most widely reported legal battles. After the protracted legal battle, Heard has decided to give Depp $1 million.

In the course of the two-month trial in Fairfax, Virginia, the ‘Aquaman’ actress accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse.

In the $50 million defamation case, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court found in Johnny’s favour after a six-week trial and determined that Amber and her op-ed in the Washington Post had slandered not only Depp’s reputation but also his career.

New court cases involving the couple were recently reported in the media. To avoid the third case, both sides finally agreed to settle everything and decided to reach a conclusion and end everything.

In a statement shared on her Instagram handle, Amber wrote that she has lost faith in the American legal system.

The full statement reads via Mirror: ‘After a great deal of deliberation, I have made the very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.’