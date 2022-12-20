Bharti Airtel launches 5G service in this city

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Bharti Airtel launched 5G services in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Bharti Airtel, said that Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

According to Airtel, customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will be able to use high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost. These Airtel 5G services are currently operating at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad area along with a few other select locations.

Also Read: This ‘job scam’ worth crores involved ‘counting trains’ as part of the training!

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in many cities across India, while other locations will receive the coverage in the coming months. Last month, Airtel rolled out 5G network in Patna, Gurgaon, Guwahati and Lohegaon Airport in Pune. Earlier, the company announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.