CM Jagan Mohan Reddy instructs officials to eradicate drugs from Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday issued instructions to the Prohibition and Excise Department and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) with the goal of ridding the state free of drugs within the next three to four months.

He ordered the officials of the two departments to get together every Tuesday to develop and put into practise plans to end the production and supply of ID liquor and other narcotic substances in the state at a review meeting at his Camp Office in Tadepalli.

In order to raise awareness and make colleges in Andhra Pradesh drug-free, the chief minister also gave the officials instructions to post hoardings with the SEB’s toll-free number in front of every college and university in the state. The chief minister remarked, ‘We want to send our kids to colleges where there are no drugs.’

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the SEB to establish a framework and work effectively with the excise department, saying, ‘SEB should utilise the excise department’s reports and vice versa. Each week, all departments should come up with a concrete plan to end the sale of ID liquor throughout the state.’