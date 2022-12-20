Comedian- actor Ullas Pandalam’s wife found hanged to death at home

Pathanamthitta: Popular Malayalam actor-comedian Ullas Pandalam’s wife Asha (38) was found hanging at her residence in Pandalam, Pathanamthitta. Reportedly, Ullas Pandalam had informed the Kerala police saying that his wife Asha was missing.

Taking the case into consideration, the police team arrived at Ullas Pandalam’s residence for investigation and found Asha hanging. Police reports say that Asha’s death happened while Ullas Pandalam was at his home and the reports also say that Asha and her children slept on the first floor of their house on the last day before her death. Police said further investigation will be conducted into the incident.

Meanwhile, Ullas Pandalam is best known for portraying several comic roles in movies and TV shows. He is popular among TV audiences for several sketch comedy segments on television. After gaining much popularity among TV viewers, Ullas made his entry into the Malayalam film industry with the Mammootty starrer ‘Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus’. His popular movies include ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking 2’, ‘Ithu Thaanda Police’, ‘Kamuki’, ‘Kumbarees’, ‘Hasyam’ and ‘Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh’. The upcoming movies of the actor include ‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’, and ‘Savaari Giri Giri’.