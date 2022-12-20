Environmentalists in Mumbai denounce musical performance for G-20 delegates at Kanheri caves

The organisation of a live classical instrumental music performance at the Kanheri caves has been criticised by environmental activists in Mumbai. The change occurs after G-20 representatives attended the event last Friday and visited the Kanheri caves.

Environmental activists claim that because the caves are located within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s core zone, musical events cannot be held there.

Activists claimed that this action demonstrates their contempt for environmental laws.

Along with singers and instrumentalists, microphones and loudspeakers were also used to amplify the sounds of the tabla and flute. Activists claimed that a small stage was also built in the heavily guarded area.

The Archaeological Survey of India posted images from the occasion on its official Twitter account.

Sumaira Abdulali, the founder of the Awaaz Foundation, commented on the occasion, saying ‘Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a protected zone and a silence zone. Noise rules which prohibit the use of loudspeakers in silence zones are to be uniformly implemented for all. It is wrong to break them for VIPs.’

‘Noise pollution can affect leopard habitat. Breeding and other behaviours of animals and birds can be disturbed. They can have trouble feeding the chicks. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park Administration has violated legal norms,’ Abdulali added.

Another environmentalist, Shardul Bajikar said, ‘The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a unique ecosystem, a biodiversity treasure trove of immense biological wealth. The world is watching us as to how we Indians and Mumbaikars protect and take care of SGNP. On the contrary, our administration chose to display our disdain and disregard for our forests and wilderness by openly flouting our wildlife and forest laws in a vain attempt to impress the knowledgeable delegates from the G20 nations.’