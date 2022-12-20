Haryana’s deputy chief minister barely escapes injury as his car collides with a police jeep in Sirsa

On Tuesday morning, Dushyant Chautala, the deputy chief minister of Haryana, met a car accident with a police van. While a Chautala convoy was travelling from Hisar to Sirsa, an accident occurred close to Agroha.

A Bolero car from the state police abruptly applied its brakes due to poor vision brought on by the severe fog, colliding with a vehicle from Dushyant Chautala’s convoy in the process. The deputy CM made it out safely.

Anil Vij, the home minister for Haryana, miraculously avoided harm in a separate incident while driving from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram in his official vehicle.

He was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when his Mercedes Benz E200’s shocker broke into two pieces on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway. He was unharmed.

According to the IMD, there will be dense to extremely dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two to three hours until conditions gradually improve.

The IMD defines very dense fog as visibility between 0 and 50 metres, dense fog as 51 to 200 metres, moderate fog as 201 to 500 metres, and shallow fog as 501 to 1,000 metres.