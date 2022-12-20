Import of medicines from 16 Indian companies banned by Nepal

Due to the failure to follow the World Health Organization’s (WHO) good manufacturing practises, Nepal has prohibited the import of medicines from 16 Indian companies. The action follows a WHO warning regarding cough syrups made in India that are allegedly responsible for child deaths in the Gambia.

The 16 Indian pharmaceutical companies that are banned in Nepal include Divya Pharmacy, which creates Patanjali products for yoga master Ramdev.

Radiant Parenterals Ltd., Mercury Laboratories Ltd., Alliance Biotech, Captab Biotec, Aglowmed Limited, Zee Laboratories Ltd, Daffodils Pharmaceuticals Ltd,GLS pharma Limited, Unijules Life Science Ltd, Concept Pharmaceuticals Pvt, and other companies are on the list provided by Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration.

The list released by the Nepali drug regulatory body also includes prominent Indian pharmaceutical firms like Shree Anand Life Sciences Ltd, IPCA laboratories Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Dial Pharmaceuticals, Aglowmed Limited, and Mackur laboratories Ltd.