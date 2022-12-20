Indian eves to face Australia in 5th T20I today

Mumbai: In cricket, Indian women’s team will face Australia in fifth and final T-20 International of the five-match series. The match will be held today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7 pm (IST).

Australia Women won the fourth match of the tournament against India Women by 7 runs to seal the series in their favour by 3-1.

Possible playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown