PFI kept a hidden wing and created a target list of individuals from various communities: NIA

The court has been informed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) operated a hidden section.

The secret wing allegedly created a hit list of members of various communities while working out of the organization’s offices, says the NIA. The investigation agency informed the Kochi court that ‘the secret wing had a statewide network and was in charge of data collection and the production of the list.’

Additionally, the NIA informed the court that it had proof of the leaders’ ties to IS.

The disclosure was a component of its motion to the court to increase the detention time for the PFI state leaders who had been detained.

The accused’s remand was prolonged by the court for an additional 90 days.

On September 22, a multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 106 PFI activists in 11 states in nearly simultaneous raids across the nation for allegedly aiding terrorism, informed the officials.

The state with the most arrests was Kerala (22), which was followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each), and the number of arrests was the lowest in Rajasthan (2).

The NIA said that documents seized during the raids contained extremely incriminating materials targeting important leaders of a certain community and had levelled serious accusations against the proscribed PFI and its detained officials.

The agency further said that the extreme Islamist organisation pushed young people to join terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).