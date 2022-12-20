Saju was remanded in custody after the Kettering triple homicide; the effort to return the bodies is ongoing.

A local court has remanded the Keralite who murdered his wife and two children at their house in Kettering, North Northamptonshire, England. Saju, who is from Kannur in the state of Kerala in India, will be presented in front of the Northamptonshire court once more as part of ongoing procedures.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Saju was brought before the magistrate court in Wellingborough, Midlands, by the Northamptonshire police, who are looking into the case. The court has received the charge sheet against Saju.

Saju glared coldly at people outside before getting into the van as he was led out of the court by police officers holding him by the hand.

At their rented home in Kettering, on last Thursday, Saju killed his wife Anju and their two daughters, Jeeva (6) and Janvi (4). The three were reportedly strangled to death, according to the postmortem report. Deep wounds were also found on Anju’s body.