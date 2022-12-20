Smiles all around as PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge share a table for a special millet meal.

Today, to commemorate Millet Year 2023, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar hosted a special lunch for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by other lawmakers, including former prime minister HD Devegowda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar, and agricultural minister Narendra Tomar.

Everyone’s attention was drawn to Mallikarjun Kharge’s attendance instead because he and PM Modi were both grinning broadly in the photos. Today, PM Modi posted images from the luncheon and mentioned that millet dishes were served there.

‘Attended a magnificent lunch in Parliament where delicacies made with millet were presented as we get ready to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. I like how people from different parties participated.’

‘Chefs were specially flown in from Karnataka to help us produce delicacies like Roti and desserts made of Jwar bajra and ragi. The fact that the Prime Minister thoroughly enjoyed his breakfast here made me happy’ Shobha Karandlaje, minister of state for agriculture, said to ANI.

Millet-based Khichdi, Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti, Jowar Roti, Haldi Sabji, Bajra, and Churma were among the delights offered. Among the sweet treats were bajra Kheer and bajra cake. PM Modi requested that everyone designate 2023 as the year of the millet while speaking to the BJP lawmakers at the parliamentary party gathering on Tuesday.

It’s interesting to note that the luncheon was held following a heated argument between governing and opposition Rajya Sabha members over certain remarks made by Kharge in Rajasthan’s Alwar, during which treasury bench members demanded an apology from him for the ‘foul’ remarks.

Kharge asserted during a rally on Monday that, unlike the BJP, ‘not even a dog of the BJP was lost’ for the country, whereas the Congress stood up for the nation and assisted in achieving independence after its leaders made tremendous sacrifices.