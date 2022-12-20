Terrorist attack plans in Kashmir; Lashkar terrorists arrested; weapons seized!

Terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba detained in Jammu & Kashmir. Along with a number of weapons, Ishaq Lone, a resident of Baramulla, was taken into custody. Ishaq was taken into custody in Baramulla’s Chaklo. According to information provided to the authorities, terrorists were preparing an assault in Baramulla. This led to Ishaq’s arrest during a combined search of the area by Rashtriya Rifles 32 and police.

IED, handgun, magazine for a pistol, 18 bullets, explosives, and electric wire were all taken. The incident is being investigated by the police, who have filed a FIR. Ishaq is allegedly housing terrorists who cross the border and enter Kashmir. In densely populated districts of Baramulla, he intended to conduct terrorist assaults. The arrest of Ishaq, according to the authorities, thwarted this scheme.