UAE declares January 1 a holiday for private sector workers!

As the New Year of 2023 approaches, the year 2022 is ready to come to an end. For the New Year’s celebration in 2023, many nations have declared January 1 to be a holiday. On January 1, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a holiday for personnel working in the private sector, making it the newest nation to do so. This implies that starting on January 1, 2023, every employee in the UAE’s private sector will be entitled to a paid leave.

In the UAE, Saturdays and Sundays are celebrated as weekends or holidays. On January 1, 2023, persons who work on Sundays will be able to take the day off. The UAE government released a statement saying, ‘The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has declared that Sunday, January 1, 2023 would be an official paid holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees’. On January 1, which occurs on a Sunday, banks in India will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.