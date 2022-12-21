Abu Dhabi airport’s city check-in facility cuts service fee

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport’s city check-in service has reduced its service fees. The centre is offering discounted rates considering the holiday season.

Starting from Wednesday till further notice, an adult passenger’s check-in will cost Dh35 instead of Dh45. Meanwhile, a child will be charged Dh25, and an infant’s check-in will cost Dh15.

Currently, departing passengers on Etihad Airways, Wizz Air and Egypt Air can avail the early check-in facility. Its services will soon be offered to 6 more airlines, including 3 Indian carriers.

The facility at the cruise terminal operates from 9am to 9pm. Passengers can check-in and drop their luggage 24 hours in advance and up to 4 hours before their flight departure time. For further details, passengers can call the toll-free numbers 800-6672347 or 02-5833345.