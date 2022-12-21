Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government bans women from attending universities

The United States, Britain, and the United Nations all strongly condemned Tuesday’s decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban-run higher education ministry to restrict female students from attending institutions.

According to a letter that was certified by a higher education ministry spokeswoman, a Cabinet resolution required Afghan public and private universities to immediately stop accepting female students.

The declaration was made by the Taliban government, which is not recognised internationally, during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan in New York.

Foreign governments, particularly the United States, have stated that significant reforms in women’s education programmes are required before formal recognition of the Taliban-run government, which is also subject to severe sanctions, can be considered.