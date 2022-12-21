Amruta Fadnavis on soup after her remark, ‘India has two ‘rashtra pita’, Narendra Modi father of New India’

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the father of New India and stated that there are two ‘rashtra pita’ in the nation (father of the nation).

Amruta, a banker and singer, said during a mock court interview that, ‘We have two ‘rashtra pita’. Narendra Modi is the father of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times.’

Yashomati Thakur, a congress leader and former minister for Maharashtra, criticised the senior BJP leader’s wife for the comments.

‘People following the BJP and RSS ideology keep trying to kill Gandhiji again and again. They keep doing such things as they are obsessed with changing history by repeating lies and maligning great people like Gandhiji,’ Thakur said.

Amruta was questioned about referring to Modi as the ‘rashtra pita’ last year during the mock court interview (abhirup nyayalay). If Modi is the rashtra pita, then who is Mahatma Gandhi, the interviewer questioned.

Amruta responded that Modi is the rashtra pita of New India and that Mahatma Gandhi is the rashtra pita of the nation. She continued, ‘We have two rashtra pita; Mahatma Gandhi is the rashtra pita of that (earlier) era and Narendra Modi is the rashtra pita of New India.’

Days prior to Amruta’s comments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received criticism from the opposition for his comments regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.