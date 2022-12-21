As people seek natural remedies to fight the virus, demand for a particular fruit rises in China

A flood of fresh positive cases of the deadly virus have been reported in China, where the first known coronavirus case was reportedly identified in late 2019. As the government works to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Beijing has begun to loosen its rigorous ‘Zero-Covid’ policy.

The demand for lemons has increased as a result of persons seeking immunity against Covid, according to a Bloomberg report that was published in the midst of the commotion.

The report says that lemon producers in China are experiencing an unexpected spike in business, suggesting that individuals may be stockpiling.

It indicates that people are leaning toward natural treatments to combat the most recent wave of Covid.

As quoted by the report, one farmer identified as Wen, said, ‘The market is very much on fire.’

Wen, who only revealed his surname, grows lemons on about 53 hectares in Anyue, a county in the southwestern province of Sichuan. This particular region produces around 70 per cent of the fruit in China.

Another farmer in Anyue, whose name is Liu Yanjing told Bloomberg that ‘lemon prices have doubled in the past four or five days.’