California is jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that leaves 2 dead and 12 injured.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday in the Eureka region of Northern California left at least two people dead and twelve more hurt. As a result of the earthquake, which left about 60,000 local homes and businesses without power and many without water, residents awoke to the sound of glass breaking and shaking buildings.

At 2:34 in the morning, an earthquake occurred close to Ferndale, a tiny town 345 kilometres northwest of San Francisco.

The epicentre was located around 16 kilometres down, offshore. The initial shock was followed by many aftershocks.

The locals, who are used to experiencing earthquakes in the area, reported that this one was more severe and frightening than usual.

The earthquake was compared by locals to ‘a freight train going through my house.’ says Brian Ferguson, a spokeswoman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the damage appeared to be quite minor in comparison to the magnitude of the earthquake.

Following the earthquake, Humboldt County’s governor, Gavin Newsom, proclaimed a state of emergency so that residents may utilise the California Disaster Assistance Act’s resources.

At a press conference, Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci stated that the damage from the earthquake was primarily concentrated in the tiny towns of Rio Dell, Ferndale, and Fortuna.